Curvy Bethe Correia looks stunning in new viral video

At Thursday’s media day for UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza, Brazil, women’s bantamweight contender Bethe Correia showed up in high heels and a tight dress showing all her curves. Video of the 33-year-old Brazilian’s staredown with opponent Marion Reneau has garnered over 1.1 million views so far on her Instagram page and continues to climb. Check it out for yourself.

Here’s another post from Bethe’s Instagram page of her soaking up the sun on the beach. We’re sure our readers will appreciate this one as well.