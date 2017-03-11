You are here: Home » MMA » Curvy Bethe Correia looks stunning in new viral video

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on March 11, 2017 in MMA, UFC, video Leave a comment

At Thursday’s media day for UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza, Brazil, women’s bantamweight contender Bethe Correia showed up in high heels and a tight dress showing all her curves. Video of the 33-year-old Brazilian’s staredown with opponent Marion Reneau has garnered over 1.1 million views so far on her Instagram page and continues to climb. Check it out for yourself.

Primeira encarada! #mediaday #ufcfortaleza

A post shared by Bethe (@bethecorreia) on

Here’s another post from Bethe’s Instagram page of her soaking up the sun on the beach. We’re sure our readers will appreciate this one as well.

A maior prioridade da vida é ser feliz 😉😘

A post shared by Bethe (@bethecorreia) on

