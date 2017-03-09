VIDEO: War Machine abuse victim Christy Mack testifies

We covered the Jonathan Koppenhaver aka War Machine abuse saga when it was happening. He severely beat his girlfriend Christy Mack and male friend Corey Thomas who was with her in her Las Vegas home.

Finally, Christine Mackinday aka porn star Christy Mack had her proper day in court to testify. It was an emotional moment and one that is long overdue. She breaks down and goes in to detail on how bad it actually was. One disturbing aspect of their relationship she recalled was having to perform sex acts on him to calm him down. Check out her testimony in the video below.