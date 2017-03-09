UFC Fight Night 106 full fight card, start time and media day faceoffs

Fighters competing at UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza, Brazil on Saturday faced off during media day proceedings today. A middleweight showdown between legend Vitor Belfort and No. 10 ranked Kelvin Gastelum will headline the card. “Shogun” Rua also returns against Gian Villante, and Bethe Correia will face Marion Reneau.

The main card will broadcast live on FS1 starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The FS1 prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and Fight Pass early prelims start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.

Here’s the full Fight Night Fortaleza lineup and then the faceoffs.

Main Card (Fox Sports 1)

Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Light Heavyweight: Maurício Rua vs. Gian Villante

Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush

Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg

Women’s Bantamweight: Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau

Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means

Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)

Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Kevin Lee

Welterweight: Sérgio Moraes vs. Davi Ramos

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Joe Soto

Lightweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Josh Burkman

Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)