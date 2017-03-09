UFC Fight Night 106 full fight card, start time and media day faceoffs

Fighters competing at UFC Fight Night 106 in Fortaleza, Brazil on Saturday faced off during media day proceedings today. A middleweight showdown between legend Vitor Belfort and No. 10 ranked Kelvin Gastelum will headline the card. “Shogun” Rua also returns against Gian Villante, and Bethe Correia will face Marion Reneau.
The main card will broadcast live on FS1 starting at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The FS1 prelims will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and Fight Pass early prelims start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.
Here’s the full Fight Night Fortaleza lineup and then the faceoffs.
Main Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Middleweight: Vitor Belfort vs. Kelvin Gastelum
- Light Heavyweight: Maurício Rua vs. Gian Villante
- Lightweight: Edson Barboza vs. Beneil Dariush
- Flyweight: Jussier Formiga vs. Ray Borg
- Women’s Bantamweight: Bethe Correia vs. Marion Reneau
- Welterweight: Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means
Preliminary Card (Fox Sports 1)
- Lightweight: Francisco Trinaldo vs. Kevin Lee
- Welterweight: Sérgio Moraes vs. Davi Ramos
- Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Joe Soto
- Lightweight: Michel Prazeres vs. Josh Burkman
Preliminary Card (UFC Fight Pass)
- Featherweight: Rony Jason vs. Jeremy Kennedy
- Middleweight: Garreth McLellan vs. Paulo Henrique Costa