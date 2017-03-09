Alexi Argyriou: “I Have An Amazing Team Behind Me”

Before Canada’s top prospect “Sexy” Alexi Argyriou tries to improve to 6-0 at Hard Knocks 54 in Calgary, Alta., Canada on March 17, LIVE on The Fight Network in Canada, the ZUMA product spoke with ProMMANow.

Are you Canada’s top prospect?

I would say, absolutely. Just based on my record, alone.

How did you get so good?

I got here by starting to train young and being consistent. I think that’s the only secret to this game: consistently training. And of course I have an amazing team behind me, which makes everything possible.

Do you feel pressured to live up to new expectations after being labelled Canada’s top young prospect?

Absolutely. That’s a good one. My last fight was a real fight, but I still dominated him. Then people didn’t think much of it because I didn’t kill a guy in the first round. Although I controlled the whole fight against a tough guy. So it’s not only the pressure to win, now but the pressure to put on a good performance.

How excited are you for this fight?

I’m stoked. It’s a fight I’ve wanted. I’ve wanted a bigger name guy and this guy’s fought in Bellator. He’s super dangerous and I think it’s a good fight for me to have a strong performance and keep that hype train going.

Does an impressive win put you in the UFC?

I think it could potentially do that. After this win, I could get that shot as a late replacement. 6-0 is pretty good, but I think I bring more to the table than a lot of the other Canadians based on my marketability and stuff like that.