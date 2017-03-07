Mayweather unleashes insulting taunt at McGregor

Here we go again. Floyd Mayweather Jr. appeared in a video with a “Behind the Gloves” logo on it and dissed Conor McGregor in a very direct and harsh way. Check out what he said:

Conor McGregor is blowing smoke up everybody’s ass. He doesn’t really want to fight. If he really wanted to fight, sign the contract. You keep telling everybody that I’m scared of you, this is what I am going to do: I’m going to get a contract typed up tonight, sign it and then I’m going to fax it over to Conor McGregor and see if he’s going to sign it. Conor McGregor, you a bitch.

Maybe he’s trying to force Dana’s hand, goad McGregor in to breaking his UFC contract, or talking trash because he knows Conor can’t do anything. Our guess is it is probably just typical hype, but still this is harsh.