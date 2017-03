This year has been the pits. Jimmy Snuka, George Steele, Ivan Koloff, and now another former wrestling great is gone. Outlaw Ron Bass died from complications due to surgery at 68 years old. He apparently had a burst appendix and waited a week to get it checked out. Bass was an NWA and WWE star who may not be well known to fans today despite his work across the country. He was a staple in major wrestling promotions and he will be missed.