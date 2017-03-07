Royce Gracie not keen on women’s MMA

UFC pioneer and legend Royce Gracie spoke on “Undeniable” with Joe Buck and his take on women’s MMA was kind of shocking.

Nope, I’m not a big fan of it. I like the woman feminine. I don’t like to get home and get beat up. But hey, it’s a free country. They can do whatever they want.

The UFC has gone to great lengths to both commercialize and promote women in mixed martial arts competitions. They produced Ronda Rousey, Miesha Tate, and Paige Vanzant. Yes the argument could be made that they were popular before the UFC, but they exploded when they got there.

It’s surprising that Royce isn’t a fan, but we respect his opinion.