WWE Monday Night Raw [3-6-17] full results & video highlights

Goldberg took Kevin Owens’s Universal Championship Sunday night at Fastlane and will now be facing Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania. The new champ will be on Raw tonight. Seth Rollins will be giving an update on his knee injury. Rich Swann will be facing Neville. Roman Reigns took out Braun Strowman at Fastlane and will likely be crossing paths with The Monster Among Men tonight. Raw Women’s champ Bayley will certainly face some backlash after snapping Charlotte Flair’s PPV unbeaten streak last night. All this and more tonight on Raw. We’ll have all the results and video highlights right here.

