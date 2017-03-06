Fastlane 2017 full results and video highlights

WWE’s Fastlane 2017 is in the books and we have the full results and video highlights right here. Goldberg snatched the WWE Universal Championship from Kevin Owens in mere seconds, Bayley took out Charlotte in a Raw Women’s Championship match, Neville defended his Cruiserweight Championship against Gentleman Jack Gallagher and much more.

Fastlane 2017 full results & video highlights:

Rich Swann and Akira Tozawa defeated The Brian Kendrick and Noam Dar (with Alicia Fox) – Tag team match, 9:25

Samoa Joe defeated Sami Zayn by technical submission – Singles match, 9:45

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson (c) defeated Enzo Amore and Big Cass Tag – team match for the WWE Raw Tag Team Championship, 8:40

Sasha Banks defeated Nia Jax – Singles match, 8:15

Cesaro defeated Jinder Mahal – Singles match, 8:20

Big Show defeated Rusev (with Lana) – Singles match, 8:45

Neville (c) defeated Gentleman Jack Gallagher – Singles match for the WWE Cruiserweight Championship, 12:10

Roman Reigns defeated Braun Strowman – Singles match, 17:20

Bayley (c) defeated Charlotte Flair – Singles match for the WWE Raw Women’s Championship, 16:55

Goldberg defeated Kevin Owens (c) – Singles match for the WWE Universal Championship, 0:22