Cody Garbrandt taps out when things get uncomfortable

Undefeated UFC bantamweight champion Cody “No Love” Garbrandt (11-0) stars in a new Geico commercial that with sort of a weird message for a champion. The message is, “If you are UFC Champion Cody Garbrandt, you tap out when things get uncomfortable, it’s what you do.”

Really?

Obviously, once you watch the video you realize they are talking about him in this relationship with what appears to be a straight-laced girl who takes the tattooed UFC champ home to meet her family for the first time. The family starts asking too many questions and showing “No Love” too much love and acceptance and it seems to make him uncomfortable so he taps out and takes off.

Maybe things were moving too fast in the relationship for the champ.

Okay…. we get it.

Still, sort of a strange message for a UFC champ, even for Geico.