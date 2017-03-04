Watch UFC 209 live stream online

You can watch the UFC 209 pay-per-view live stream online right here. UFC 209 features a welterweight championship main event as Tyron Woodley defends his belt in a rematch against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. Also, Rashad Evans returns at middleweight against Daniel Kelly, Mark Hunt faces Alistair Overeem in heavyweight action, rising bantamweight star Luke Sanders returns against Iuri Alcantara and much more.

The UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 pay-per-view live stream online main card will begin at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT. The cost is $59.99 and it can be ordered in the player below.

The televised preliminary card for UFC 209 will begin at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT and will broadcast live on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

The early prelims for UFC 209 start at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT and will stream live online exclusively on UFC Fight Pass (subscription service).

Here’s the full UFC 209 fight card lineup:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

Champ Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Stephen Thompson (169) – for welterweight title

David Teymur (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156)

Rashad Evans (185) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)

Cynthia Calvillo (115.5) vs. Amanda Cooper (116)

Mark Hunt (265) vs. Alistair Overeem (256)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

Luis Henrique (248.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (251.5)

Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)

Iuri Alcantara (135.5) vs. Luke Sanders (135)

Mark Godbeer (241.5) vs. Daniel Spitz (240)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

Paul Craig (204) vs. Tyson Pedro (205)

Albert Morales (135.5) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

ProMMAnow.com will also provide live real-time results and play-by-play commentary for UFC 209. Check our homepage for that starting with the first preliminary card fight at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT.