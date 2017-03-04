You are here: Home » Event Results » UFC 209 live results and play-by-play

UFC 209 live results and play-by-play

Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title in a rematch against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. They fought to a draw in their first fight, now Woodley will have the chance to prove once and for all he’s the undisputed 170-pound champ. Rashad Evans returns against Daniel Kelly and Mark Hunt battles Alistair Overeem.

UFC 209 takes place this evening (Saturday, March 4) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ProMMAnow.com will have live results and round-by-round updates for UFC 209 starting with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.

UFC 209 quick results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Stephen Thompson (169) – for welterweight title
  • David Teymur (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156)
  • Rashad Evans (185) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)
  • Cynthia Calvillo (115.5) vs. Amanda Cooper (116)
  • Mark Hunt (265) vs. Alistair Overeem (256)

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Luis Henrique (248.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (251.5)
  • Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)
  • Iuri Alcantara (135.5) vs. Luke Sanders (135)
  • Mark Godbeer (241.5) vs. Daniel Spitz (240)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)

  • Paul Craig (204) vs. Tyson Pedro (205)
  • Albert Morales (135.5) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)

UFC 209 play-by-play:

Albert Morales vs. Andre Soukhamthath

Paul Craig vs. Tyson Pedro

Mark Godbeer vs. Daniel Spitz

Iuri Alcantara vs. Luke Sanders

Mirsad Bektic vs. Darren Elkins

Luis Henrique vs. Marcin Tybura

Mark Hunt vs. Alistair Overeem

Cynthia Calvillo vs. Amanda Cooper

Rashad Evans vs. Daniel Kelly

David Teymur vs. Lando Vannata

Tyron Woodley vs. Stephen Thompson – for welterweight title

