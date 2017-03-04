UFC 209 live results and play-by-play

Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title in a rematch against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson. They fought to a draw in their first fight, now Woodley will have the chance to prove once and for all he’s the undisputed 170-pound champ. Rashad Evans returns against Daniel Kelly and Mark Hunt battles Alistair Overeem.
UFC 209 takes place this evening (Saturday, March 4) from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. ProMMAnow.com will have live results and round-by-round updates for UFC 209 starting with the early prelims at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. The main card starts at 10 p.m. ET/7 p.m. PT.
UFC 209 quick results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Tyron Woodley (170) vs. Stephen Thompson (169) – for welterweight title
- David Teymur (156) vs. Lando Vannata (156)
- Rashad Evans (185) vs. Daniel Kelly (186)
- Cynthia Calvillo (115.5) vs. Amanda Cooper (116)
- Mark Hunt (265) vs. Alistair Overeem (256)
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Luis Henrique (248.5) vs. Marcin Tybura (251.5)
- Mirsad Bektic (145) vs. Darren Elkins (145.5)
- Iuri Alcantara (135.5) vs. Luke Sanders (135)
- Mark Godbeer (241.5) vs. Daniel Spitz (240)
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 7 p.m. ET)
- Paul Craig (204) vs. Tyson Pedro (205)
- Albert Morales (135.5) vs. Andre Soukhamthath (136)
