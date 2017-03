Georges St-Pierre is returning to competition after nearly 4 years to challenge Michael Bisping for his UFC middleweight title sometime later this year. The two will take part in a kickoff press conference today T-Mobile Arena just prior to the UFC 209 weigh-ins. The Bisping vs. St-Pierre presser live stream will begin at 5 p.m. ET/2 p.m. PT and you can watch it unfold live right here at ProMMAnow.com.