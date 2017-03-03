Watch first Bisping vs. GSP staredown

Michael Bisping showed up late to today’s press conference to formally announce his UFC middleweight championship against Georges St-Pierre. GSP said he smelled alcohol on Bisping’s breath and the Brit did not deny it saying he didn’t have a fight, he was in Las Vegas, so of course he’d been drinking. Bisping trashed Georges through most of the presser and said the former welterweight champ took the fight because he thought it would be an easier fight than trying to get back his old belt. According to Bisping, that was a big mistake. Take a look at the first staredown between these two.

UFC President Dana White said if everything goes to plan he’d like to make this fight happen in July in conjunction with International Fight Week. Watch the full presser here.