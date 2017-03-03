Updates on Nurmagomedov’s hospitalization backstory

If you read our previous article we reported that Khabib Nurmagomedov had been hospitalized and the co main event of UFC 209 was canceled. Here’s a small update from ESPN’s Brett Okamoto who reached out to Khabib’s manager requesting comments and then posting about it on Twitter.
Reached out to Nurmagomedov’s manager just now. He declined to comment on this report.
Izvestia reported on this development first and then it spread like wildfire. Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz told Izvestia:
Yes, Khabib was taken to hospital but it happened before weigh-ins by three hours so he may be okay.
This information comes after the fact but this sheds more light on the backstory of the bout’s cancellation.