Updates on Nurmagomedov’s hospitalization backstory

Reached out to Nurmagomedov’s manager just now. He declined to comment on this report.

Izvestia reported on this development first and then it spread like wildfire. Nurmagomedov’s manager Ali Abdel-Aziz told Izvestia:

Yes, Khabib was taken to hospital but it happened before weigh-ins by three hours so he may be okay.

This information comes after the fact but this sheds more light on the backstory of the bout’s cancellation.