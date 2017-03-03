UFC 209 live stream weigh-ins and results

Friday’s UFC 209 weigh-ins will be held at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can catch a live stream of the proceedings right here at ProMMAnow.com. The main event features a welterweight championship rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson battle for the interim lightweight title in the co-headliner.
UFC 209 weigh-in results:
MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)
- Champ Tyron Woodley () vs. Stephen Thompson () – for welterweight title
- Ferguson () vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov () – for interim lightweight title
- Rashad Evans () vs. Daniel Kelly ()
- David Teymur () vs. Lando Vannata ()
- Mark Hunt () vs. Alistair Overeem ()
PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)
- Luis Henrique () vs. Marcin Tybura ()
- Mirsad Bektic () vs. Darren Elkins ()
- Iuri Alcantara () vs. Luke Sanders ()
- Mark Godbeer () vs. Daniel Spitz ()
PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)
- Paul Craig () vs. Tyson Pedro ()
- Cynthia Calvillo () vs. Amanda Cooper ()
- Albert Morales () vs. Andre Soukhamthath ()