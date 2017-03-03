You are here: Home » MMA » UFC 209 live stream weigh-ins and results

UFC 209 live stream weigh-ins and results

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on March 3, 2017 in MMA, UFC, video, Wanderlei Silva, Weigh-ins Leave a comment

Friday’s UFC 209 weigh-ins will be held at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. You can catch a live stream of the proceedings right here at ProMMAnow.com. The main event features a welterweight championship rematch between Tyron Woodley and Stephen Thompson. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson battle for the interim lightweight title in the co-headliner.

UFC 209 weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (Pay-per-view, 10 p.m. ET)

  • Champ Tyron Woodley () vs. Stephen Thompson () – for welterweight title
  • Ferguson () vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov () – for interim lightweight title
  • Rashad Evans () vs. Daniel Kelly ()
  • David Teymur () vs. Lando Vannata ()
  • Mark Hunt () vs. Alistair Overeem ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (FS1, 8 p.m. ET)

  • Luis Henrique () vs. Marcin Tybura ()
  • Mirsad Bektic () vs. Darren Elkins ()
  • Iuri Alcantara () vs. Luke Sanders ()
  • Mark Godbeer () vs. Daniel Spitz ()

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 p.m. ET)

  • Paul Craig () vs. Tyson Pedro ()
  • Cynthia Calvillo () vs. Amanda Cooper ()
  • Albert Morales () vs. Andre Soukhamthath ()

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top