Fresno’s Chatman Eyes 4th Straight KO at 559 Fights 54

Before Fresno’s Andrew Chatman tries to improve to 5-0, and defend his CAMO Cruiserweight Championship at 559 Fights 54 on March 18 in Visalia, Calif., the top heavyweight prospect caught up with ProMMANow.com.

How excited are you to be back in action?

I’m extremely excited. There was one fight that I wasn’t able to finish due to technical difficulties, but I’m trying to finish all of my fights and do everything perfectly. I’m 4-0 and I’ve got three knockouts — well, one TKO too — and I want No. 4.

How did you get so good?

If it wasn’t for my mother, I wouldn’t know the meaning of hard work. I grew up in a single-parent household, and my mother spent most of her time working, all day every day. I learned my work ethic from her, and developed it with martial arts. I train every aspect of the game and I’m extremely dedicated to it, trying to learn and soak up everything I can.

How do you see this upcoming fight playing out?

If he’s patient, I’m going to finish it in the third round. If he comes out aggressive, trying to prove a point, it’s going to be a first-round knockout. I don’t think he has the tools to beat me, and I’m going to prove that.

If you win, are you going to turn pro?

My goals this year were to be a better man, a better fighter and an all-around better friend to those around me. I wanted to turn pro when I’m 23. I’m 22 now and, for the time being, I’m going to build my resume and build on my fundamentals. I want to be a very, very, very, very good pro, and I believe the only way I can do that is to perfect the fundamentals and make my mistakes as an amateur. Then, once you’re a pro, you have a level of maturity that differentiates you from an amateur.

What type of impact do you think you can make on the professional side of MMA?

I believe I’m going to make a good impact on some and a bad impact on others. Everyone isn’t going to like you, no matter how you are, but I’m not looking to be liked by everyone. But for the few that understand martial arts and the principals of it, they will appreciate what I bring to the table. You’ll always have negative people who don’t want to see a technical display. We’re always going to have those negative people, so I’m just looking to have a positive impact on some.