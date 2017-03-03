BREAKING!! Khabib Nurmagomedov removed from UFC 209

The UFC 209 co-main event has been cancelled. Khabib Nurmagomedov was transported to a local Las Vegas hospital Thursday evening due to complications from weight cutting and he has been deemed ineligible to compete for his scheduled interim lightweight championship bout with Tony Ferguson on Saturday.

This is not the first time Khabib has had issues with cutting weight. He failed to make weight back in May 2013 in his fight against Abel Trujillo and ended up fighting at a catchweight of 158.5 pounds.

This is HIGHLY unfortunate as Tony Ferguson made championship weight today at 154.5 pounds and was all set to go. View full UFC 209 weigh-in results here and stay tuned for further developments to see if this fight will be rescheduled.