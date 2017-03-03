Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd live stream and results

Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd will compete for the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight title tonight from WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Okla. The main card will broadcast live on Spike beginning at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Preliminary card action will begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and ProMMAnow.com will have a live stream right here. We will also have live results of all the action.

Bellator 174 results:

Main card (SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET)

Marloes Coenen vs. Julia Budd – for inaugural women’s featherweight championship

Brandon Girtz vs. Fernando Gonzalez

Justin Wren vs. Roman Pizzolato

Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Charles Hackmann

Prelims (Pro MMA Now at 7 p.m. ET)