Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd live stream and results

Marloes Coenen and Julia Budd will compete for the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight title tonight from WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Okla. The main card will broadcast live on Spike beginning at 9 p.m. ET/8 p.m. CT. Preliminary card action will begin at 7 p.m. ET/6 p.m. CT and ProMMAnow.com will have a live stream right here. We will also have live results of all the action.
Bellator 174 results:
Main card (SPIKE at 9 p.m. ET)
- Marloes Coenen vs. Julia Budd – for inaugural women’s featherweight championship
- Brandon Girtz vs. Fernando Gonzalez
- Justin Wren vs. Roman Pizzolato
- Rafael Lovato Jr. vs. Charles Hackmann
Prelims (Pro MMA Now at 7 p.m. ET)
- Cody Pfister vs. Jonathan Gary
- Jason Witt vs. Justin Patterson
- Emmanuel Rivera vs. Treston Thomison
- Alexis Dufresne vs. Gabrielle Holloway
- Emily Ducote vs. Katy Collins