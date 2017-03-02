Watch today’s Bellator 174 live stream weigh-ins

Weigh-ins for Bellator 174: Coenen vs. Budd will go down today (Thursday, March 2) at 6 p.m. ET (3:30 p.m. PT) from WinStar World Casino in Thackerville, Okla., the same location that will host Friday’s fight card featuring a women’s featherweight title main event. You will be able to watch the Bellator 174 weigh-ins live stream right here on ProMMAnow.com.

In the main event, Marloes Coenen will battle Julia Budd for the inaugural Bellator women’s featherweight championship. Also competing will be welterweights Brandon Girtz vs. Fernando Gonzalez, middleweights Kendall Grove vs. Mike Rhodes, and bantamweights Steve Garcia vs. Joe Taimanglo will round out the main card. There’s some well-known names on the prelims too including Cody Pfister, Rafael Lovato Jr, Justin Wren, and a featherweight women’s matchup between Alexis Dufresne and Gabrielle Holloway.

Click play on the player below to watch the weigh-ins. The countdown timer will show you how long until start time.

Join us on Friday, March 3, for a live stream of the Bellator 174 prelims and live results of the fights.