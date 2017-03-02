McGregor coach Kavanagh has two return opponents in mind

John Kavanagh told Submission Radio that his prodigy, lightweight champion Conor McGregor, has two possible opponents for his return despite the impending interim title fight between Tony Ferguson and Khabib Nurmagomedov this weekend.

I’ve said it before, the Nate Diaz rematch interests me a lot because it’s 1-1 [record wise] and because of how the styles match up. Almost on a par with that, not much difference will be the winner of Khabib and Ferguson this weekend.

Kavanagh also commented on why McGregor hasn’t fought yet and about the possible Mayweather Jr. bout.

He did only win it a couple of months ago, so he is the lightweight champion. So I can’t imagine him not fighting the winner. We gotta see what happens with the Mayweather talks and all that, but yeah I do believe that will happen, yes.

McGregor has faced criticism for being picky in who he fights. With the money he makes can you blame him?