Bisping vs. St-Pierre press conference set for Friday

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on March 1, 2017 in MMA, UFC

It’s official, former UFC welterweight champ Georges St-Pierre is returning to the octagon to challenge Michael Bisping for his middleweight title. No official date has been set yet, and GSP has to go through three months of USADA testing first, but it’s on!

This Friday prior to the UFC 209 weigh-ins, the organization will host a Bisping vs. St-Pierre press conference to formally kick things off. The presser will take place on March 3 at 2 p.m. PT/5 p.m. ET from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Stay tuned for the live stream.

Bisping captured the middleweight belt from Luke Rockhold at UFC 199, then made a successful title defense against Dan Henderson. St-Pierre last fought in November 2013 when he successfully defended his 170-pound title against Johny Hendricks. GSP subsequently retired but never actually lost his belt.

