2 and #3 light heavyweights headline UFC in Sweden

UFC Fight Night 109 takes place May 28 at Ericsson Globe in Stockholm and will feature UFC’s #2 and #3 ranked light heavyweights Alexander Gustafsson and Glover Teixeira will headline the event being simply called UFC: Stockholm according to the UFC Europe twitter account.

Gustafsson is 2-3 in his last five whereas Glover is 4-1 making this a head scratching matchup. Having these two next to each other in the rankings with Alex’s much less desirable five fight record is a little odd, especially since Gustafsson being higher.

More on this card as it becomes available.