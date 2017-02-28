Watch UFC 209 Embedded episodes 1 & 2

Go behind the scenes with UFC 209’s headliners as Khabib Nurmagomedov faces Tony Ferguson for the interim featherweight belt, and Tyron Woodley defends his welterweight title in a rematch against Stephen Thompson this Saturday night.

In Episode 1 Khabib gets in some cardio work and his fans gather in San Jose as he seeks to become the first Muslim UFC champion. Ferguson gets an ice bath following a workout. “Wonderboy” works on his cardio then taps out to a slice of pizza. Woodley coaches his son as he follows in his father’s footsteps.

In Episode 2 Khabib seeks to bring another belt home to AKA. “El Cucuy” gets in a late night run through the streets of Las Vegas. Thompson explains the finer points of frisbee golf. And Woodley fulfills some media duties.