Meltzer says this is the confirmed Wrestlemania 33 card, FastLane SPOILER ALERT

We warned you in the title. There is a spoiler for WWE Fastlane in this article.

According to legendary pro wrestling insider Dave Meltzer here is what he claims is the confirmed card for Wrestlemania 33.

– Andre the Giant Battle Royal

– Multi-person match from Smackdown Women’s Division involving Natalya, Alexa Bliss, Mickey James, and Becky Lynch

– 4 Way RAW Women’s Title Match

– Triple H vs. Seth Rollins

– American Alpha (c) vs. Usos for Smackdown Tag Titles

– John Cena/Nikki Bella vs. Miz/Maryse

– Dean Ambrose (c) vs. Baron Corbin for the Intercontinental Title.

– Shane McMahon vs. AJ Styles

– Chris Jericho (c) vs. Kevin Owens for the United States Title (Owens loses to Goldberg at FastLane)

– Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Randy Orton vs. Luke Harper for the WWE Title

– Undertaker vs. Roman Reigns

– Bill Goldberg (c) vs. Brock Lesnar for the WWE Universal Title

If this is the case it is head scratching in some places like the Styles vs. McMahon match and obvious like the Goldberg vs. Lesnar match being for the title. What seems to be troubling to a lot of fans is Reigns vs. Undertaker mainly because Roman hasn’t earned this honor in fans eyes. HHH vs. Seth Rollins could end up being Samoa Joe vs. Rollins, or in the worst case a rushed angle of HHH vs. Joe. A lot of things could change by then and this is Dave Meltzer’s report not WWE’s so take this is unconfirmed until WWE makes it official.