Michael Bisping kicks Luke Rockhold when he’s down again

What is Luke Rockhold doing? When did he say he’s going to fight again? What are his plans? I do believe we are now almost in March. That fight was in June. I don’t know what happened there, but I think I took his soul

That’s what Michael Bisping told The MMA Hour recently. After he knocked Luke Rockhold out and pretty much shocked almost all of the MMA community by capturing the middleweight championship, it seemed Rockhold fell off the face of the planet. Bisping has dropped his name rarely, but when he has it has been harsh to say the least.

I don’t think we’ll ever see Luke Rockhold again. I beat the shit out of him. I don’t know, I think he’s done. The way he went down, I think so. Why hasn’t he fought again? A lot of time has passed. If that were me, I would’ve been right back in there. He needs, what, he needs nine months to go travel the world and be a playboy. That doesn’t sound like a man who wants to be champion again to me.

He may be right. Luke’s loss came after a lot of animosity and trash talk. He took the loss hard and Michael didn’t let it drop for a while in the media. What do you think? Will Luke ever come back?