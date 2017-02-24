GSP on why he is coming back

GSP announced his comeback to the UFC and hypothetical opponents ranged from Michael Bisping to Conor McGregor. GSP has stated a title run isn’t his focus anymore he just wants super fights at this stage in his career. In a recent video from one of his sponsors Hayabusa he talked more about his return.

I think for me it’s time to come back now because I’m 35 years old. I just finished a training camp that I did to see if I could come back to the world-class level and I feel at the best shape of my life. I feel better than I’ve ever been. I feel the Georges St-Pierre now would beat the Georges St-Pierre that was the greatest of the time that used to compete. So I can’t wait to go back in there and show people — including myself — to test my skill and see how everything goes.

GSP is a legend and former UFC welterweight champion, possibly the greatest welterweight of all time. His return announcement has generated a lot of excitement, but we want to know what you think.