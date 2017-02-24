Former Diva Kelly Kelly to be at Wrestlemania 33?

Former WWE Diva Kelly Kelly was at Monday Night Raw backstage dropping hints she may be at WrestleMania 33 this year. According to Pro Wrestling Sheet she is going to at least be there in a non performance role.

I don’t know if I’m gonna be wrestling, per se, but I will be at ‘Mania. I will be at ‘Mania, I will be at Hall of Fame, and I’m gonna do some Axxess signings.

She alluded to the fact that WWE has indeed contacted her about a return. She also said she would be interested.

I would come back for like a run, a mini-run or something.

If she does come back would she even make an impact?