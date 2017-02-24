Fireworks! Chael Sonnen says Ortiz verbally tapped

Chael Sonnen broke the hearts of millions when he lost to Tito Ortiz by submission at Bellator 170 a short time ago. Now he is stating that he beat Tito when The Huntington Beach Bad Boy verbally tapped out. At least that’s what he said on his podcast You’re Welcome!.

The score is one-one between Tito and I and you always go into a rubber match. Everyone knows that. The only reason I kept my mouth shut at the Tito fight – look, Tito tapped in that fight. I knew Tito tapped when he tapped. I heard Tito verbally tap and I’ve never said a word about it, privately to Tito at the press conference or to you guys. I never said anything and the reason is, first off, when you lose, you just take your loss. It’s not a tap if the referee doesn’t call it a tap so therefore, Tito didn’t tap. I thought he tapped, and I let a move go. He verbally tapped, and I never said anything about it and the reason was, he quit the sport five seconds later. He quit the sport five seconds after I tapped and he quit the sport a minute and five seconds after he tapped. There was no rematch. There was nothing to build and no reason to tell the real story.

When Matt Mitrione was forced to drop put of his bout with Fedor Emelianenko recently, Tito stepped up on social media to volunteer his services as a replacement. Chael doesn’t believe he was genuine.

He then make-believes that he’s gonna come back for Fedor. Now, Tito was nowhere near the Fedor fight. He didn’t offer his services, he had nothing to do with it, but the bottom line was, he then took himself out of retirement by pretending that he offered to fight Fedor, which he did not do. If Tito ever wanted to come back and play, I’ll tell the whole story of what happened in that fight.

Sonnen dominated Tito in their collegiate wrestling days and claims that as a victory over Ortiz. Now he thinks they need a rubber match.

And yeah, we are one apiece. I never got going. That guy is easy work for me. I would put that guy away in less than two minutes. It would be a completely different fight. It bothers me. It bothers me to come out here and say that I’d clean a guy up in two minutes that just tapped me out. I realize how insane that sounds but the guy was gone.

Here’s where it gets really interesting. Chael addresses the verbal tap and post fight subtleties.

I would’ve taken it to my grave. It was between Tito and I. He gave me a look after the fight… I tapped fair and square. The ref called my tap, he didn’t call your tap, we’re good. You think I’ve never ran a tap back before? Sure I have. You’re in there, you do anything you can. I had absolutely no problem with it.

Here’s Tito’s response on Twitter:

@ChaelSonnen You’re my BITCH!

Chael had an interesting and sad response if you are a Sonnen fan.