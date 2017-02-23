Joby Sanchez: “I Left A Lot Of Unfinished Business In The UFC”

Before UFC vet Joby Sanchez tries to punch his ticket back to the Octagon on Saturday against Jesus Urbina for Jackson’s MMA Series, the Albuquerque fighter sat down with ProMMANow.

Were you surprised to be released from the UFC after only two losses?

No, I wasn’t. I went 1-2. Don’t get me wrong, I was hurt, but I wasn’t surprised. I made a lot of mistakes during my first run with the UFC. Looking back, it was a blessing in disguise, actually. I believe I’m going to be a lot stronger and a lot better when I get back.

Looking back on it, it was a positive?

(Laughs) It sucks, don’t get me wrong. I left a lot of unfinished business, let’s just put it like that, and I’m not done yet.

How much have you improved since then?

I’ve improved so much. Not just as far as skills are concerned, but my mental game too.

Do you have any predictions for your upcoming fight?

I’ll finish him!

Where would you like to be 12 months from today?

Back in the UFC.