Another solid title bout added to UFC 211

On Thursday Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced she will defend the UFC straw weight belt against a very game Jessica Andrade at UFC 211. The fight will happen in Dallas on May 13 of this year along with Stipe Miocic who will defend his heavyweight title against Junior Dos Santos. Joanna is 13-0 and Andrade is 16-5 heading in to this bout.

Here is the main card for the event:

UFC Heavyweight Championship

Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Junior dos Santos

UFC Strawweight Championship

Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) vs. Jessica Andrade

Featherweight

Gabriel Benitez vs. Enrique Barzola

Heavyweight

Fabricio Werdum vs. Ben Rothwell

Heavyweight

Jarjis Danho vs. Dmitry Poberezhets