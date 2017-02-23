You are here: Home » MMA » Another solid title bout added to UFC 211

Another solid title bout added to UFC 211

Posted by: Sean McClure on February 23, 2017 in MMA, UFC Leave a comment

joanna jedrzejczyk

On Thursday Joanna Jedrzejczyk announced she will defend the UFC straw weight belt against a very game Jessica Andrade at UFC 211. The fight will happen in Dallas on May 13 of this year along with Stipe Miocic who will defend his heavyweight title against Junior Dos Santos. Joanna is 13-0 and Andrade is 16-5 heading in to this bout.

Here is the main card for the event:

UFC Heavyweight Championship
Stipe Miocic (c) vs. Junior dos Santos

UFC Strawweight Championship
Joanna Jedrzejczyk (c) vs. Jessica Andrade

Featherweight
Gabriel Benitez vs. Enrique Barzola

Heavyweight
Fabricio Werdum vs. Ben Rothwell

Heavyweight
Jarjis Danho vs. Dmitry Poberezhets

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top