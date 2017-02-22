William ‘Nightmare’ Knight: ‘MMA is my guilty pleasure’

Having knocked out his last three opponents in a row, Premier FC amateur light heavyweight champion William “Nightmare” Knight will be looking for number four when he faces Ron Marshall at Premier FC 22 on March 11 in Agawan, Mass. Pro MMA Now caught up with “Nightmare” before his upcoming title defense.

You’ve had a match almost every month. How do you avoid burnout?

I don’t burn out because I train to fight so I simulate what my body goes through and train my body to keep pushing through no matter the case.

How are you preparing for your upcoming fight at Premier FC 22?

I don’t prepare because I’m already training. Training is daily for me so I just wait till fight day and do what I do best.

You’ve been going on a tear over the past year and hold multiple amateur titles, when are you planning on going pro?

Going pro is for my coach to decide because I actually do MMA for fun to pass time. Win, lose, or draw I’m just in the sport because it puts a smile on my face knowing I can go all out on a human being and not go to jail for it. (laughs)

Tell us one thing about you, you’d like the MMA world to know.

One thing about me is I fight for fun and love to endure pain. I come from a dark and troubling past, I guess you can say MMA is my guilty pleasure.