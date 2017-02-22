You are here: Home » MMA » Jessica Eye on Lauren Murphy: ‘I am told the b*tch is cut from the UFC so I don’t know why she keeps flapping her mouth’

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on February 22, 2017 in MMA, UFC, Women's MMA Leave a comment

murphy vs eye

Lauren Murhpy (9-3) doesn’t understand why Jessica Eye (11-6, 1 NC) is even still in the UFC since she’s lost her last four fights in a row and five of her last six, so the 33-year-old MMA Lab product has been calling out “Evil” and things recently got turned up a notch on social media.

Eye’s lone UFC win thus far came against Leslie Smith via TKO at UFC 180 in Nov. 2014. Murphy picked up her lone UFC win thus far against Kelly Faszholz via TKO at UFC Fight Night 83 in Feb. 2016. These two ladies clearly dislike one another and this fight sells itself. Let’s make it happen UFC.

