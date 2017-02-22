Jessica Eye on Lauren Murphy: ‘I am told the b*tch is cut from the UFC so I don’t know why she keeps flapping her mouth’

Lauren Murhpy (9-3) doesn’t understand why Jessica Eye (11-6, 1 NC) is even still in the UFC since she’s lost her last four fights in a row and five of her last six, so the 33-year-old MMA Lab product has been calling out “Evil” and things recently got turned up a notch on social media.

That actually reall funny cause I am told the bitch is cut from the ufc so I don't why she keeps flapping her mouth https://t.co/UVapvACGak — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) February 21, 2017

Lol you lying again, Jess. Im not cut. Ive been tellin the truth since day one- u dont deserve to be in the UFC on a 4 fight losing streak. https://t.co/V6nwJwxNnZ — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) February 21, 2017

@LaurenMurphyMMA do yourself a favor & quit trying to talk yourself into a fight that you're fighting ability will never be able to get you. — Jessica Eye (@jessicaevileye) February 21, 2017

😂 you're right…I should have aimed higher than picking a fight with someone who lost their last 5 out of 6. I'm setting the bar too low… https://t.co/BvwXPla9gb — Lauren Murphy (@LaurenMurphyMMA) February 22, 2017

Eye’s lone UFC win thus far came against Leslie Smith via TKO at UFC 180 in Nov. 2014. Murphy picked up her lone UFC win thus far against Kelly Faszholz via TKO at UFC Fight Night 83 in Feb. 2016. These two ladies clearly dislike one another and this fight sells itself. Let’s make it happen UFC.