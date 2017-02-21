Justin ‘The Fort’ Sumter ready for fireworks in Premier FC 22 main event

Before Justin “The Fort” Sumter takes on Mike Diorio in the Premier FC 22 main event on March 11 in Agawan, Mass., the 27-year-old Fighting Arts Academy CT middleweight sat down with Pro MMA Now.

How does it feel to be the main event for Premier FC on March 11?

It feels good. This is my second time headlining at “The Proving Ground” and I’m ready to put on a show. Last time it lasted 23-seconds and I expect fireworks this fight.

Your last two fights lasted a combined 55 seconds. How do you think you compare to the other 185ers in the New England area?

I think I am someone that should not be overlooked. I have a great work ethic and push hard every day I step in the gym. I believe hard work pays off, so, in time New England will come to know Justin “The Fort” Sumter.

You made your Pro debut for Bellator. How did that feel to step in that cage for your first pro fight?

It felt great to be on the big stage to see all the people. Even though I lost, it was an amazing experience. I fought one of the top 185ers in New England with an undefeated record and had him beat. I made some technical errors and lost. I take it as a learning experience and keep it moving.

How has this training camp been?

Intense but great. Just sharpening my skills. It took a while to find a solid match because opponents kept backing out and one opponent got sick. So this time around I focused on all my weakness to become more well-rounded.

What do you think of your opponent on March 11th?

Mike is a tough opponent and a good striker. So, he plays to my strengths and I expect to be victorious with my hand raised at the end.

Where can your fans find you on social media?

You can find me on Instagram (@j_thafort_sumter), Facebook (Justin “The Fort” Sumter), Twitter (@JustinSumter) and my website www.sumtermma.com. I’d also like to give a shout out to Fighting Arts Academy CT, Prospeer Brand Management, my fans and family. I’d also like to thank my sponsors CT Supplements and Wash & Wag.