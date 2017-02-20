Watch this! Is Demi Lovato the next Ronda Rousey?

Pop music sensation Demi Lovato entertains fans around the world with her musical performances on the stage, but she’s also a big MMA fan, trains in various disciplines and reportedly wants to have at least one mixed martial arts fight at some point. The 24-year-old singer and actress was linked to former boyfriend and ex-UFC middleweight champion Luke Rockhold for a time, but has since moved on. Lovato is currently in a relationship with UFC veteran and current Bellator welterweight Guilherme “Bomba” Vasconcelos — who has finished all nine of the opponents he’s beaten, by the way.

Lovato has been working on her BJJ skills with Vasconcelos and despite being a white belt is showing good potential. Check out this armbar she threw down reminiscent of one Ms. Ronda Rousey.

When you kick bae’s ass 😂😂😂 #jiujitsu @bombatuf A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Feb 17, 2017 at 6:32pm PST

Do you think we’ll actually get to see Demi Lovato in a real MMA fight at some point? If so, who should she face? Maybe another celebrity who also trains?

Lovato recently attended the Grammy’s where she received a Best Pop Vocal Album nomination for Confident. Here’s how Demi said she prepared.