Watch Derrick Lewis KO Travis Browne at #UFCHalifax

Rising UFC heavyweight talent Derrick “The Black Beast” Lewis improved his winning streak to six and scored his 16th career knockout when he smashed Travis Browne in round 2 in the UFC Fight Night 105 main event Sunday night in Halifax, Nova Scotia. Lewis had to fight through some serious adversity though after taking several kicks to the body in round 1 that had him nearly “sh*tting himself” — as he so eloquently pointed out at the post-fight press conference.