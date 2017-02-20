You are here: Home » MMA » Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon inks UFC deal after CFFC featherweight title defense

Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon inks UFC deal after CFFC featherweight title defense

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on February 20, 2017 in MMA, UFC, video Leave a comment

CFFC 63 - Jared Gordon

CFFC Featherweight champion Jared “FLASH” Gordon signed an 8-fight deal with the UFC after Dana White visited CFFC 63 to film his reality show Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight. Copyright Alliance MMA 2017.

Cage Fury Fighting Championship, a regional promotion of Alliance MMA, Inc., hosted CFFC 63 at the Borgata Hotel and Spa in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday night. UFC president Dana White was on hand for the filming of his reality show Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight. The reality show has been responsible for locating rising talent for the UFC such as Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Ricardo Ramos, who just made a successful UFC debut over Michinori Tanaka earlier this month.

CFFC 63 - Dana White

Dana White at CFFC 63 scouting up-and-coming MMA talent while filming his reality show Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight. Pictured from left to right are Din Thomas, Dana White and Matt Sera. Copyright Alliance MMA 2017.

White and his crew got to witness Jared “Flash” Gordon (12-1) successfully defend his CFFC featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Bill Algeo (8-3) in the co-main event. Evidently White was impressed, because they immediately signed Gordon to an 8-fight deal with the UFC. Stay tuned for the “Lookin’ for a Fight” episode to see how it all played out.

Gordon, 28, fights out of Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Queens, N.Y. and has finished five opponents by knockout and two by submission.

Here’s an older highlight reel of “Flash” Gordon in action.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top