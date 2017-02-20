Jared ‘Flash’ Gordon inks UFC deal after CFFC featherweight title defense

Cage Fury Fighting Championship, a regional promotion of Alliance MMA, Inc., hosted CFFC 63 at the Borgata Hotel and Spa in Atlantic City, N.J. Saturday night. UFC president Dana White was on hand for the filming of his reality show Dana White: Lookin’ for a Fight. The reality show has been responsible for locating rising talent for the UFC such as Sage Northcutt, Mickey Gall and Ricardo Ramos, who just made a successful UFC debut over Michinori Tanaka earlier this month.

White and his crew got to witness Jared “Flash” Gordon (12-1) successfully defend his CFFC featherweight title with a unanimous decision win over Bill Algeo (8-3) in the co-main event. Evidently White was impressed, because they immediately signed Gordon to an 8-fight deal with the UFC. Stay tuned for the “Lookin’ for a Fight” episode to see how it all played out.

Gordon, 28, fights out of Renzo Gracie Jiu-Jitsu in Queens, N.Y. and has finished five opponents by knockout and two by submission.

Here’s an older highlight reel of “Flash” Gordon in action.