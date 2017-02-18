When showboating goes wrong! Epic KTFO at BCMMA 18

Not everybody can be a Michael “Venom” Page. Everybody is entertained by a flashy fighting style, but when it backfires it can be disastrous. Take for example what went down today at British Challenge Mixed Martial Arts’s BCMMA 18 card when France’s Johan “Silencer” Segas lived up to his monicker and put English showboater Joe Harding sound to sleep like a freshly starched pair of pants.

