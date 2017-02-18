Valor 41’s Christopher Wright: “Let’s Go!”

Before Christopher Wright headlines Valor Fights 41 against Dylan Cala on March 18 in Elizabethton, Tenn., LIVE on FloCombat, the former University of Tennessee cross-country runner sat down with ProMMANow.

How did you find MMA to begin with?

I didn’t find mixed martial arts; mixed martial arts found me. One day I was out running at the University of Tennessee. One of my classmates asked me if I wanted to try out some martial arts. I ended up going to a garage and trying out some martial arts with Eric Turner. I brought Ovince to the gym, he stuck with it, and eventually I became attached to it as well and started going all the time. That was all she wrote.

Did you fall in love with the sport right away?

Oh yeah, it was love at first site. One thing about me is that I love what loves me back. If you’re not trying to love me, hey, I still love you. Just from a distance (laughs). Martial arts has always been good for me. It’s calmed me down, it’s given me a lot of peace, and it’s given me a lot of confidence in general. When I step in that cage, I feel at home.

Why have you been successful?

I haven’t been very successful lately, but I’ve had a lot of success against great opponents. I feel like what made me successful was my confidence. When I wasn’t as confident, I was less successful. Now I’m more confident than ever. I’m at Roufusport, and I feel like nobody can beat me right now.

How excited are you for this coming fight?

I can’t wait. If the fight was tomorrow, I’d be ready. This is a big opportunity and it’s a blessing to be the main event. I appreciate the opportunity. I can’t wait, man. Let’s go.