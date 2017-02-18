McGregor: ‘Floyd’s a b*tch, he retired twice when I went to Vegas’

Conor McGregor recently flew to Las Vegas to meet with this billionaire and reportedly to try and get the boxing match against Floyd Mayweather Jr. done. However, Conor tells TMZ Floyd was nowhere to be found when he arrived and actually “retired twice” while he was there! Now that’s funny. Conor also clarifies some statements he made about Khloe Kardashian’s big assets in that new GQ Style interview.

Too bad they didn’t ask Conor about Georges St-Pierre’s return to the UFC and if he’d be willing to fight the former welterweight champ. And what about that guy holding the umbrella, I want one of those!