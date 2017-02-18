You are here: Home » Bellator Fighting Championships » Bellator 172 live stream, results, play-by-play

Posted by: Jack Bratcher on February 18, 2017

bellator 172 live results

Bellator 172 takes place this evening (Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017) from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. “The Last Emperor” Fedor Emelianenko makes his United States return to take on UFC vet and fellow heavyweight Matt Mitrione in his Bellator debut. Also, Josh Thomson faces Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in lightweight action, Cheick Kongo clashes with strongman Oli Thompson at heavyweight, and Josh Koscheck makes his promotional debut against fellow welterweight Mauricio Alonso.

ProMMAnow.com will have a live online stream of the prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), and we will have live results of all the fights, as well as play-by-play commentary of the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Bellator 172 quick results:

MAIN CARD (ProMMAnow.com)

  • Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione
  • Lightweight: Josh Thomson vs. Patricky Freire
  • Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo vs. Oli Thompson
  • Women’s Flyweight: Veta Arteaga vs. Brooke Mayo
  • Welterweight: Josh Koscheck vs. Mauricio Alonso

PRELIMINARY CARD (Spike.com)

  • Welterweight: James Terry vs. JC Llamas
  • Lightweight: Nikko Jackson vs. Cesar Gonzalez
  • Featherweight: Juan Cardenas vs. Luis Vargas
  • Flyweight: Anthony Do vs. Bobby Escalante
  • Catchweight (131 lbs): Matt Ramirez vs. Jeremy Murphy
  • Catchweight (166 lbs): J.J. Okanovich vs. Zach Andrews
  • Bantamweight: Justin Tenedora vs. Roque Reyes
  • Catchweight (187 lbs): Anatoly Tokov vs. Francisco France
  • Middleweight: Martin Sano vs. Diego Herzog
  • Featherweight: Abner Perez vs. Gaston Bolanos
  • Welterweight: Dominic Sumner vs. Abraham Vaesau

Bellator 172 play-by-play:

