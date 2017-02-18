Bellator 172 live stream, results, play-by-play

Bellator 172 takes place this evening (Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017) from the SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. “The Last Emperor” Fedor Emelianenko makes his United States return to take on UFC vet and fellow heavyweight Matt Mitrione in his Bellator debut. Also, Josh Thomson faces Patricky “Pitbull” Freire in lightweight action, Cheick Kongo clashes with strongman Oli Thompson at heavyweight, and Josh Koscheck makes his promotional debut against fellow welterweight Mauricio Alonso.

ProMMAnow.com will have a live online stream of the prelims starting at 7 p.m. ET (4 p.m. PT), and we will have live results of all the fights, as well as play-by-play commentary of the main card starting at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT).

Bellator 172 quick results:

MAIN CARD (ProMMAnow.com)

Heavyweight: Fedor Emelianenko vs. Matt Mitrione

Lightweight: Josh Thomson vs. Patricky Freire

Heavyweight: Cheick Kongo vs. Oli Thompson

Women’s Flyweight: Veta Arteaga vs. Brooke Mayo

Welterweight: Josh Koscheck vs. Mauricio Alonso

PRELIMINARY CARD (Spike.com)

Welterweight: James Terry vs. JC Llamas

Lightweight: Nikko Jackson vs. Cesar Gonzalez

Featherweight: Juan Cardenas vs. Luis Vargas

Flyweight: Anthony Do vs. Bobby Escalante

Catchweight (131 lbs): Matt Ramirez vs. Jeremy Murphy

Catchweight (166 lbs): J.J. Okanovich vs. Zach Andrews

Bantamweight: Justin Tenedora vs. Roque Reyes

Catchweight (187 lbs): Anatoly Tokov vs. Francisco France

Middleweight: Martin Sano vs. Diego Herzog

Featherweight: Abner Perez vs. Gaston Bolanos

Welterweight: Dominic Sumner vs. Abraham Vaesau

Bellator 172 play-by-play:

