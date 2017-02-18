You are here: Home » Bellator Fighting Championships » Bellator 172 live stream post-fight press conference

Bellator 172 live stream post-fight press conference

Posted by: Pro MMA Now Staff on February 18, 2017 in Bellator Fighting Championships, MMA, video Leave a comment

Following Saturday night’s Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione action airing live on Spike, MMA fans can tune in to the post-fight press conference right here on ProMMAnow.com. Will the legend Fedor emerge victorious against the former UFC heavyweight? Can Josh Thomson get through Patricky Pitbull? Can Josh Koscheck resurrect his career in Bellator? Tune in right here for all the Bellator 172 fallout.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top