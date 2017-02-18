Bellator 172 live stream post-fight press conference

Following Saturday night’s Bellator 172: Fedor vs. Mitrione action airing live on Spike, MMA fans can tune in to the post-fight press conference right here on ProMMAnow.com. Will the legend Fedor emerge victorious against the former UFC heavyweight? Can Josh Thomson get through Patricky Pitbull? Can Josh Koscheck resurrect his career in Bellator? Tune in right here for all the Bellator 172 fallout.