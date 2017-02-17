Fitness Chicks: Strong and beautiful Aly Raisman

Strong is beautiful and our Fitness Chicks series will be spotlighting some of the most athletic, fit and strongest women on the planet. Aly Raisman is a 22-year-old Massachusetts native and three-time Olympic gold medalist gymnast. She won gold medals in 2012 in London for Team and Floor Exercise, as well as a bronze medal for Balance Beam. Aly most recently won gold in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro for Team, and she also won silver medals for All-Around and Floor Exercise in Rio. She is not what Ronda Rousey would call a “DNB” and is featured in the new 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

Strong is beautiful! View more photos of Aly at SI.com.