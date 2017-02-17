Breaking: Georges St-Pierre officially back in the UFC, possible opponents named

Just when they needed it most, the UFC has one of their key stars returning to the roster. UFC President Dana White has confirmed with LA Times reporter Lance Pugmire that former welterweight champion Georges St-Pierre has reached an agreement with the promotion and is officially returning to fight in the Octagon.

Dana White just made it official to me: @GeorgesStPierre is back in the UFC. Signed deal. More soon at @latimessports … — Lance Pugmire (@latimespugmire) February 17, 2017

White told the LA Times a few possible opponents for GSP’s return fight:

It could be the winner [of the March 4 welterweight title fight] between Tyron Woodley and Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson, or it could be [middleweight champion] Michael Bisping. Georges has also talked about fighting at 155 pounds [lightweight]. He says he can make the weight.

We think a Conor McGregor or Bisping matchup would be fabulous.

One reason GSP stepped away from the sport was due to the rampant steroid use he said was going on in the UFC. Turns out he was right, and now that USADA is in place, it seems things are in place where he feels things are more on an even playing field.

The 35-year-old St-Pierre defended his 170-pound title a record nine times before leaving the sport in 2013 following a controversial split decision win over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167. “Rush” was on a 12 fight winning streak when he left and had not lost since he was stopped by Matt Serra at UFC 69 in 2007.

Here was GSP’s post-fight interview following his last fight against Hendricks when he told the MMA world he would be stepping away: