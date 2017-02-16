UFC 209: Woodley vs. Thompson 2 Extended Preview Video

UFC welterweight champ Tyron Woodley fought to a draw against Stephen “Wonderboy” Thompson in his first title defense at UFC 205 last November. Now Woodley will get the chance to prove once and for all he’s the undisputed champ and Thompson will have the opportunity to show it’s he that deserves the 170-pound crown when the two rematch at UFC 209 on March 4. Also, Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson will battle for the interim lightweight title while champ Conor McGregor is taking time off to have a baby and lobby for a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.