Miesha Tate killing it for new photo shoot

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champ Miesha Tate retired after her last fight against Raquel Pennington in November. “Cupcake” then had nose surgery but was seen back on TV and in a broadcasting role for UFC 208 last weekend and was all healed up. Miesha posted the following photo on her Facebook page on Wednesday saying she was doing a photo shoot and it looks as though retired life is suiting her just fine!

Miesha is also busy hosting her own podcast called “The Miesha Tate Show” where she covers all kinds of topics with celebrities, athletes, thought leaders and moguls. Check it out! We’re sure Cupcake is going to have as much success outside the Octagon as she did in it, if not more.