Mayweather tells McGregor to handle his business then talk

If you have been living under a rock you might have missed the rumored Floyd Mayweather Jr and Conor McGregor fight drama.

First they both agree it’s on and then Mayweather Jr says it’s off. McGregor says it’s on, Mayweather says it’s on, and then Dana shoots it down. Repeat. Recently, it seemed like it was on and even Dana entertained it, but then Dana shot it down again and a frustrated Mayweather Jr took to Twitter:

Listen, Conor McGregor, if you really want to get this fight done. Take care of your business with the UFC and then have your people get in touch with my people.

Both fighters want $100M to participate, however Mayweather publicly stated he believes Conor only needs $25M for the bout. The insanity of that is that McGregor has outdrawn Floyd by a mile in their recent PPV buys. Still, Mayweather believes he can command more money because he is a bigger star. Sorry, Floyd that is not necessarily true anymore.