Check out Conor McGregor on new cover of GQ Style

He’s known for his fashion sense, stylish suits and lavish lifestyle, dropping tens of thousands on shopping sprees and nights out on the town. He’s also working on that mega-payday boxing match against Floyd Mayweather, but even the King of Dublin, Conor McGregor can takes some time out to pose for the new issue of GQ Style. The two-division UFC champion graces the cover of the new Spring 2017 issue and tells GQ why he feels he can beat Floyd in a boxing match:

“He’s 40 years of age. He’s a little…he’s got a little head on him. Honestly, my fist is bigger than his head. I sleep people. I put people unconscious. I’m stating facts. If I hit that man, his head is gonna go into the bleachers. You understand that? If I crack that little head of his, it’s gonna go clean off his shoulders and up into the bleachers.”

Presenting the spring issue of GQ Style starring Conor McGregor aka @thenotoriousmma. Go to GQStyle.com NOW for the full story. 🍀 [📸 @thomaswhiteside] A post shared by GQ Style (@gqstyle) on Feb 15, 2017 at 5:09am PST

Check out the full GQ Style interview with Conor McGregor with plenty more photos over at www.gq.com.