Andres Quintana: ‘I’m Ready To Be The Face Of Combate Americas’

Before Andres Quintana (10-2) takes on Erick Sanchez (7-2) at Combate Americas on Thursday, LIVE on UFC Fight Pass, the top featherweight prospect caught up with ProMMANow.

If you had to sum up 2016 with one word, what would it be

Difficult. I wrecked my bike in 2016 and was in the hospital for a while. I also got my first official loss, and I think I got screwed over. It was a difficult year.

How excited are you to turn the page at Combate Americas on Thursday?

I’m really excited. I’ve been working my butt off, and I’m ready to show my skill-set. It’s my time to shine.

Did you make any New Year’s resolutions?

No (laughs).

What kind of statement would you like to make Thursday?

I’m ready to show that I’m ready to be the face of the company. I’m pretty, I’m handsome, I’m going out there to take your head off, and I’m ready to be broadcasted to the world.

How would you like to be remembered when it’s all said and done?

Someone who always comes out there to scrap, someone who always comes out to hang. That’s basically it (laughs).