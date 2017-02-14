You are here: Home » MMA » Report: Lesnar officially retires from MMA

Report: Lesnar officially retires from MMA

Posted by: Sean McClure on February 14, 2017 in MMA, UFC Leave a comment

lesnar-KISS-141

According to this report Brock Lesnar has officially notified the UFC he has retired from MMA. If this is true it is not surprising, really. Lesnar is 39 and would not be eligible to enter the USADA testing pool again until later this year after being suspended following a failed drug test before and on the night of UFC 200. Regardless, Lesnar will be performing at WrestleMania 33 on April 2 in Orlando this year for WWE. He will not be hurting for money.

Brock nor the UFC as of this posting has made it official.

Tagged with:

Contact us --- Privacy Policy
2008-2016 © Copyright PROMMANOW / Partner with USA TODAY Sports Digital Properties
Scroll To Top